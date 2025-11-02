Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Grows Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1,692.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,813 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price (up previously from $199.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.31.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MPC opened at $195.01 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $201.61. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 59.35%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

