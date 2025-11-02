Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Stake Cut by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 260.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $190.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.53. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Truist Financial set a $195.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $168,913.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,095.24. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,892.85. This trade represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,740. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

