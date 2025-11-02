Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 91.0% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,807,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056,789 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,190,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,067,000 after purchasing an additional 474,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,456 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,362,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after purchasing an additional 106,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after purchasing an additional 58,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $78.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.