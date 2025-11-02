Integrity Financial Corp WA Acquires Shares of 7,581 iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

