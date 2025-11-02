Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 870,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,769 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $138,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,930,000 after buying an additional 248,792 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,252,000 after buying an additional 583,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,146,000 after buying an additional 1,018,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7%

PG opened at $150.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.83. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $146.96 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,202.16. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,139,434.77. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.