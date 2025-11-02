GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $17.43 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $204.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.19. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $207.58. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.