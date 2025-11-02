American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 550 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $96.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.40. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $97.77.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.2945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

