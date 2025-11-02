Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 31.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,016,000 after buying an additional 81,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 25.3% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $260.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Northland Securities cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.56, for a total transaction of $559,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,740,087.76. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,372,928 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

