GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $18,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Moody’s from $597.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $520.00 price target on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Moody’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $543.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.90, for a total transaction of $269,669.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,168,399.80. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,817 shares of company stock worth $911,315. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO stock opened at $480.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $490.45 and its 200-day moving average is $487.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.41. Moody’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

