CME Group Inc. $CME Stock Holdings Increased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 84.3% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 59.2% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group stock opened at $265.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.09. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.94 and a twelve month high of $290.79.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CME. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.19.

In other CME Group news, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $102,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,962. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

