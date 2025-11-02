ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives $1,051.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,051.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, October 6th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 25.3% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 97.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,978,000 after buying an additional 76,023 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 12.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 5.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $1,702,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,059.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $416.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $924.66 and a 200 day moving average of $803.08. ASML has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,086.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.857 dividend. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

