Tredje AP fonden Has $36.25 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,678 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $36,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $288,410,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 425.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,431,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,783 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $180,701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 107.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,001,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,222,000 after purchasing an additional 519,518 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,123,000 after purchasing an additional 506,026 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.33, for a total value of $231,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,688.33. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 48,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $11,155,181.60. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 141,822 shares of company stock valued at $32,540,844 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.4%

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $256.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.83 and a 1-year high of $264.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.