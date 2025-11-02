Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys 389 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Robbins Farley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $281.82 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $291.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.59 and a 200 day moving average of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $825.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

