Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG Shares Sold by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 25.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,782 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 112.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,926,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,300 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,541,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,780,000 after acquiring an additional 96,731 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,911,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,537,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,584 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Pure Storage from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $98.77 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $99.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 240.90, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.95.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $9,249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,498,000. This trade represents a 33.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,266.99. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 343,111 shares of company stock worth $27,634,439. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

