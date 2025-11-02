Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 6,156 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,149,304. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $281.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $291.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

