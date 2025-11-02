Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.

Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. cut its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 3.8% of Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Target by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital set a $95.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Target Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average of $96.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.36 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

