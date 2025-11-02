Carson Advisory Inc. Has $308,000 Stock Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 190.2% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

CGCP opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

