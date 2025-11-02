Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 897 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 240,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IJR stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.63 and a 200-day moving average of $111.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

