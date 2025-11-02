Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 16.96%.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

EBKDY opened at $51.61 on Friday. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBKDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cfra Research upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.