Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Plato Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,296 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 49.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 65.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 18.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
Howmet Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $206.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.72. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.10 and a 1-year high of $211.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on HWM. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.57.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HWM
Howmet Aerospace Company Profile
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Howmet Aerospace
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is Beyond Meat a Buy After Meme Stock Surge? Analysts Say No
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- ABBV Stock: $250 May Be the New Floor After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Super Micro’s Moment of Truth: A Growth Story Under Pressure
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.