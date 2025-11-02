iA Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,258 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $32,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 16.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Accenture by 3.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,419,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $250.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $164.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.03. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This trade represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 27,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,974 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

