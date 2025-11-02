iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $94.36 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,608 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy makes up 1.4% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of CMS Energy worth $94,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 390.0% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 432,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,961,000 after buying an additional 344,205 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 552,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,306,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 14.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 105,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE CMS opened at $73.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.80. CMS Energy Corporation has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,810.32. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at $962,865.12. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

