Linde PLC $LIN Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 2.2% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Linde worth $147,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 35,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 103,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,385,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.60.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $418.68 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $486.38. The company has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $465.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

