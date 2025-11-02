Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Receives $95.75 Average PT from Analysts

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.75.

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

In other news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $524,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 70,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,990.20. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $1,721,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,901,110.75. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $5,845,440. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 590.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $64.50 and a twelve month high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $315.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 19.62%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

