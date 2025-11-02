Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,285 Blackstone Inc. $BX

Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 695,757 shares in the company, valued at $122,237,547.33. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total value of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 737,248 shares in the company, valued at $128,015,742.72. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,551,515 shares of company stock worth $67,038,327 and sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $207.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $166.00 price objective on Blackstone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.74.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.80. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.43%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

