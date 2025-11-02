Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Extendicare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$16.10 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Extendicare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

TSE:EXE opened at C$16.06 on Friday. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$8.96 and a 1-year high of C$16.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

