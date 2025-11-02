Nicholas Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,824 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of MongoDB worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 562,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,586,000 after purchasing an additional 362,705 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in MongoDB by 875.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.69.

MongoDB Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $359.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.12 and a beta of 1.50. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $370.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.94.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total value of $6,437,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,147.91. The trade was a 38.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.25, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,847.50. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 107,493 shares of company stock valued at $33,830,023 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.