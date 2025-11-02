Critical Contrast: Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) and Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) and Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tokuyama and Sumitomo Chemcl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokuyama 7.00% 9.68% 5.56% Sumitomo Chemcl 0.35% 0.80% 0.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tokuyama and Sumitomo Chemcl”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokuyama $2.25 billion 0.76 $154.35 million $1.11 10.65 Sumitomo Chemcl $17.12 billion 0.29 $254.70 million $0.17 87.18

Sumitomo Chemcl has higher revenue and earnings than Tokuyama. Tokuyama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Chemcl, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Tokuyama pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sumitomo Chemcl pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Tokuyama pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumitomo Chemcl pays out 164.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tokuyama is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Tokuyama has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Chemcl has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tokuyama and Sumitomo Chemcl, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokuyama 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sumitomo Chemcl 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Tokuyama beats Sumitomo Chemcl on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokuyama

(Get Free Report)

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform. The Cement segment provides cement, ready-mixed concrete, and cement-type stabilizer, as well as engages in the resource recycling business. The Electronic and Advanced Materials segment provides polycrystalline silicon; fumed silica and tetrachlorosilane; aluminum nitride; high-purity chemicals for electronics manufacturing and photoresist developer; and isopropyl alcohol. The Life Science segment provides medical diagnosis systems, dental materials and equipment, pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates, plastic lens-related materials for glasses, and microporous film. The Eco Business segment offers plastic window sashes, ion exchange membranes, as well as engages in waste gypsum board recycling activity. The company was formerly known as Tokuyama Soda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Tokuyama Corporation in April 1994. Tokuyama Corporation was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Sumitomo Chemcl

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. The company's Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy products; resorcinol for tires, wood adhesives, flame retardants, and ultraviolet ray absorbants; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; synthetic rubber for tires, shoes, construction materials, and other applications; and engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials for use in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Its IT-Related Chemicals segment provides polarizing films, touch screen sensor panels, and color resists and polymer OLED for LC and OLED displays; photoresists and high-purity chemicals for the semiconductor manufacturing process; and compound semiconductor materials for antenna switches and other components of communication terminal equipment. The company's Health & Crop Sciences segment offers crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, and household insecticides; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates; and products to control infectious diseases. Its Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription and diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The company's Others segment supplies electric power and steam; designs, constructs, and supervises chemical plants; provides transportation and warehousing services; and conducts physical property and environmental analysis. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.