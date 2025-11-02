Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,245.5% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SDY stock opened at $137.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

