Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 13,589 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,589 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of Cadence Design Systems worth $45,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.8%

CDNS stock opened at $338.69 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total value of $2,618,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,690,849.40. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,680 shares of company stock worth $3,371,132 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

