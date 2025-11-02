iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$165.91 and last traded at C$165.56, with a volume of 182296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$163.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$142.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cormark lowered shares of iA Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$148.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$149.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$146.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$153.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$156.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$146.17. The company has a market cap of C$15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Pierre Miron sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.60, for a total transaction of C$3,011,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$737,930.20. The trade was a 80.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Stï¿½Phanie Butt Thibodeau sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.00, for a total transaction of C$447,000.00. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

