Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $47.54. 3,199,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 3,900,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NNE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Nano Nuclear Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 6.80.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth $240,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

