GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $592.00 and last traded at $584.8240. Approximately 2,776,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,414,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $574.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEV. UBS Group set a $710.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $158.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $608.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.44.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $1,809,220,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 273.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after buying an additional 1,104,747 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 252.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,016,000 after buying an additional 892,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,013,000 after buying an additional 868,927 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 10,044.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 842,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,773,000 after buying an additional 834,129 shares during the period.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.