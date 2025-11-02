Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) Trading Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.82. 19,833,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 21,481,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Richtech Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Richtech Robotics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Richtech Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Richtech Robotics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $722.47 million, a P/E ratio of -28.35 and a beta of -4.14.

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Richtech Robotics had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 366.21%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Richtech Robotics news, COO Phil Zheng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $511,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,000. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richtech Robotics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richtech Robotics by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Richtech Robotics in the third quarter worth $43,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Richtech Robotics in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Richtech Robotics during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Richtech Robotics by 44.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

