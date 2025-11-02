Sahara AI (SAHARA) Price Hits $0.0743 on Top Exchanges

Sahara AI (SAHARA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Sahara AI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0743 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Sahara AI has a market cap of $151.49 million and approximately $10.69 million worth of Sahara AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sahara AI has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110,407.25 or 0.99574153 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sahara AI Profile

Sahara AI’s launch date was June 26th, 2025. Sahara AI’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,040,000,000 coins. Sahara AI’s official website is saharaai.com. Sahara AI’s official Twitter account is @saharalabsai. Sahara AI’s official message board is saharaai.com/blog/what-is-sahara-ai.

Sahara AI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sahara AI (SAHARA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Sahara AI has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,377,083,334 in circulation. The last known price of Sahara AI is 0.0751198 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $10,325,602.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saharaai.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sahara AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sahara AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sahara AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

