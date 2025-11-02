IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,202,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 160,704 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 188,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,947,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $248.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.34 and its 200-day moving average is $210.21. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.09 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

