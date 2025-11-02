Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Expands By 54.0%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,430,300 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the September 30th total of 1,578,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 342.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 342.3 days.

Fanuc Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of FANUF opened at C$33.83 on Friday. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of C$21.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.88.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

