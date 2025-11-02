Elm Partners Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Elm Partners Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 189,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,208 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728,914 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922,958 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.96.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

