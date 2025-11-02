Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $9.57 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $246.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $252.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

