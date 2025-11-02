Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,251,000 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the September 30th total of 726,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 223.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 223.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.