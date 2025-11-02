TIAA Trust National Association Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,567,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,194 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $328,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IWR stock opened at $95.76 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $97.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average is $92.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.