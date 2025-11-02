Tiptree Financial Inc. (TIPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Tiptree Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Tiptree Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of TIPT stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60. Tiptree Financial has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $664.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Tiptree Financial ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.77%.The business had revenue of $540.30 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Tiptree Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Tiptree Financial by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

