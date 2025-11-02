88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 508,900 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the September 30th total of 266,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 828,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 828,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
88 Energy Stock Up 10.9%
Shares of OTCMKTS:EEENF opened at $0.01 on Friday. 88 Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About 88 Energy
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 88 Energy
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is Beyond Meat a Buy After Meme Stock Surge? Analysts Say No
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- ABBV Stock: $250 May Be the New Floor After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Super Micro’s Moment of Truth: A Growth Story Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.