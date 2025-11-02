88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 508,900 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the September 30th total of 266,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 828,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 828,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

88 Energy Stock Up 10.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS:EEENF opened at $0.01 on Friday. 88 Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About 88 Energy

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in the United States and Namibia. The company was formerly known as Tangiers Petroleum Limited and changed its name to 88 Energy Limited in February 2015. 88 Energy Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

