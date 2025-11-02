Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $118.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.26. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

