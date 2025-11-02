TIAA Trust National Association Sells 97,790 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 653,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,790 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $185,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

VOT stock opened at $291.90 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $298.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.59.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

