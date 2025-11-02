Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 2,917 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 46.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 63,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 146,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,260,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,088,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $173.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.57 and its 200 day moving average is $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $225.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.72. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $182.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Shopify from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Shopify from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.35.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

