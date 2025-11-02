iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Shares Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,274,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,867 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of TIAA Trust National Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $843,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $149.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $150.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.3655 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

