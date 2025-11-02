7,569 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE Bought by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 28,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 16.5%

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.