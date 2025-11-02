International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Position Reduced by Regents Gate Capital LLP

Regents Gate Capital LLP reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 87,732 shares during the quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 33,774,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,621,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,844 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $57,324,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,992,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 397,327 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 929,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,105,000 after acquiring an additional 360,870 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $59.14 and a one year high of $101.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -103.23%.

In other news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 77,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,181.50. This represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 15,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,160. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

