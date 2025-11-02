Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.32), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.82 EPS.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $233.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.53. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $215.93 and a twelve month high of $437.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 535.0% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 212.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLG LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

